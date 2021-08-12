Lamborghini teases the new Countach again, gets a retro feel and V12 engine

Lamborghini has again dropped a teaser online hinting us how the front fascia of the upcoming new Countach is going to look like. The new generation Countach will bring back the good old iconic Lamborghini supercar. Also Read: Lamborghini Countach finds a place in the House of Gucci The Italian supercar manufacturer has teased the nose of the new Countach in the latest set of teaser images. Also, the black fuel filler cap and the transparent rear profile is also visible. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamborghini (@lamborghini)

The new Countach is expected to come bearing the retro feel blending with modern technologies. One image shows the car's sharp nose with lowercase Countage lettering positioned on the slim grille. The grille has a large lower opening and a sleek and deep front splitter as well.

New Lamborghini Countach gets a golden-accented V12 engine. (Image: Instagram/Lamborghini)

There is another image taken from the rear. It reveals the engine bay housing the gold-accented V12 motor. Expect this V12 engine onboard the new Lamborghini Countach to come with a hybrid mechanism. However, the carmaker is yet to confirm anything about the engine's specifications.

The third image shows the engine air intake right behind the cockpit. It gets a squarish shape that is very much identical to the original Countach. Also, the black retro-looking black fuel filler cap is there.

The black fuel filler cap brings a retro feel. (Image: Instagram/Lamborghini)

So far, these are the first teaser image that gives us the idea how the car is shaping up. Expect the upcoming new generation Countach to carry resemblances with the original model. But there will be modern Lamborghini design elements for sure.

Lamborghini is yet to announce the timeframe when it will unveil the new Countach to the world. In its Instagram post where the company showed the teaser images, it wrote stay tuned to discover. This indicates the unveil is probably not far away. Also, the company is yet to reveal if the new Countach will be a limited edition model or not.