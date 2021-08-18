New Lamborghini Countach gets scrape and dent at Monterey. Know more here

Lamborghini grabbed everyone's attention in the automotive world with the new Countach. The Italian marquee revived the iconic car that gave birth to the supercar segment. The car was unveiled to the world at the Monterey Car Week. Also Read: 2021 Lamborghini Countach: What makes it special It was certainly the biggest debut at the event. But the example that was on display apparently got some scrapes and dents. A video has surfaced online showing the slight damages incurred during the event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails)

The video reveals the car got some curb rash on the driver's side rear wheel. The wheel rim too seems slightly bent. The video doesn't clearly focus on the damages, but the dents and scrape marks are visible. However, it is not clear when the damage occurred.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 runs on 20-inch wheels in front and rear gets 21-inch wheels that come with a phone-dial shaped design. The wheels are wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Corsas tyres.

The Countach is an iconic name in the history of supercars. This retro-inspired model will be sold in limited numbers and as the carmaker claims all the models have been already sold out.

The power source for the 2021 Lamborghini Countach is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that belts out 769 hp of power output and there is a 34 hp electric motor as well. Combined, the hybrid powertrain pumps out 803 hp of power output.

Lamborghini claims the new Countach can reach 0-96 kmph in 2.8 seconds and 200 kmph in 8.6 seconds. It can run at a top speed of 336 kmph.

The car will be available at more than $1 million and deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2022. Only 112 units of the supercar will be available. It will be available in shades like Viola 30th purple and Verde Scandal neon green.