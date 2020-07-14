Honda will finally launch the much-anticipated all-new City sedan in the Indian market on Wednesday (July 15). It was earlier planned to go on sale in India earlier this year but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in its original launch plans.

The fifth-gen Honda City boast of a long list of updates which has successfully made it a more safer and feature-rich car.

The City 2020 adopts a new design language and looks classier than before. Its front fascia draws inspiration from the current generation Accord. On the inside, it gets an 8.0-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell, click-feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, a 6.97-inch HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, Alexa compatibility, Lanewatch camera, and more.

In terms of dimensions, it is claimed to be the longest car in its segment measuring at 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and 1,489 mm in height. Its wheelbase stands at 2,600 mm.

Its also interesting to note that the fifth-gen Honda City sedan has scored an ASEAN NCAP safety rating of five stars. This rating should definitely help it gain more popularity among customers that give high preference to safety.

Under the hood, the new City will be available with a 1.5L petrol as well as a 1.5L diesel engine option. Goes without saying that both the engines will be BS 6-compliant.

With the generation change, Honda has managed to give the City a new life. It is going to be a direct rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

As far as pricing goes, expect the all-new Honda City to be launched in a price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹14 lakh. (ex-showroom)