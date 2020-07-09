Honda launches BS 6-compliant turbo diesel Civic at 20.94 lakh

At a time when many OEMs have either ditched diesel are contemplating such a move, Honda Cars India has underlined its commitment towards it. In an example of the same, the company on Thursday drove in the BS6-compiant Civic diesel at a starting price of ₹20.74 lakh*.

While the petrol variant of the Civic was BS 6 compliant since its launch in March of 2019, the compliance of the diesel engine with new emission norms would come as relief for those who may want to opt for this version in the executive sedan segment.

The 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine offers maximum power of 118 hp@4000 rpm and has a peak torque of 300 Nm. A six-speed manual unit takes care of transmission duties.

Honda claims that the car returns 23.9 kilometers per litre of diesel.

The VX variant is priced at ₹20.74 lakh* and gets additional curtain airbags in diesel variant which means six airbags are now standard. The ZX diesel is priced at ₹22.34 lakh*.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) at Honda Cars India is of the opinion that the Civic will now cater to varying needs of prospective customers in its segment. "With the introduction of BS-6 Diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan line-up will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers," he said in a press statement issued by the company. "The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure."

The petrol Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine which is mated to a CVT unit. The 10th generation of the car features a sharp and aerodynamic exterior profile and a premium cabin with modern convenience features on the inside.

*All prices are ex showroom, Delhi