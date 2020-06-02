Toyota has developed the new Fortuner facelift which is about to make its official debut in Thailand on June 4, as per an official teaser. Along with the Fortuner facelift, the new Toyota Hilux will also make its public debut on the same day in Thailand.

With the mid-cycle update, the Toyota Fortuner SUV will gain a number of cosmetic as well as interior feature updates. In terms of physical appearance, the second-gen Fortuner will look bolder and more assertive thanks to the updates such as sharper headlamps and remastered front bumper. The facelifted model will also get a slimmer upper grille, while the lower front grille will grow bigger in size.

(Also Read: Toyota announces its line-up for the new GR Yaris in Japan)

Over the sides, the new Fortuner may have very minor changes save for the 20-inch alloy wheels (which are market specific), while on the rear-section it will get a new sharper bumper with L-shaped reflectors. Previous spy images suggest that it will also get a dual-tone roof which may be specific to variants.

In terms of cabin updates, the new Fortuner will likely get a new interior colour scheme with fresh decor elements. Also, some comfort and convenience features which are currently missed may also find place inside the new setup. Expect the SUV to now also get a head-up display, 360-degree camera system, digital instrument cluster, and connected vehicle functions, but nothing is confirmed yet.

(Also Read: Toyota sells 1,639 units in May, down from 12,138 units in same month of 2019)

As for the mechanical, the SUV currently sells in a number of engine options in the international markets such as 2.7-litre and 4.0-litre petrol, and diesel engines with 2.4-litre, 2.8-litre and 3.0-litre displacements. As far as Indian market goes, it will most likely continue with the same 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines.

In India, expect the new Toyota Fortuner to arrive sometime in 2021.