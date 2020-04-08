Toyota is preparing a mid-cycle update of the Fortuner and the new model has now been spied for the very first time fully undisguised in Thailand. The facelifted Fortuner is expected to make a world debut in May.

The new Fortuner will be notably more aggressive in looks. As per the spy image, it will sport a more dominant looking front fascia with sharper headlamps and remodeled front bumper. Along with that, its upper grille will turn slimmer, while the lower front grille will swell in size.

Although the side profile may have very minor changes, the rear-section will feature a new sharper bumper with L-shaped reflectors. The SUV also appears to have a dual-tone roof which may be variant-specific.

Inside, expect the upcoming Fortuner to employ a new interior colour scheme with fresh decor elements. Also, Toyota may introduce a number of new comfort and convenience features which are currently missed in the Fortuner.

Speaking of which, this facelift will allow Toyota to rejig Fortuner's feature-list. It may get additions such as head-up display, 360-degree camera system, digital instrument cluster, and connected vehicle functions, but chances are slim.

The company sells the Fortuner globally with a slew of engine options such as 2.7-litre and 4.0-litre petrol, and diesel engines with 2.4-litre, 2.8-litre and 3.0-litre displacements.

For India, it is most likely to continue with the current 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. There is a possibility that Toyota Fortuner’s 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel will be tweaked for more power.

Expect the new Fortuner to debut in India by late-2020, as a 2021 model. It will rival the likes of Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X, as well as other monocoque SUVs like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Honda CR-V, and also the Skoda Kodiaq.











