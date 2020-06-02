Toyota has announced its full line-up for the new GR Yaris models to be sold in Japan. Pre-orders for the GR Yaris, which are currently being accepted online, have already reached approximately 6,000 units in Japan and Europe. In addition to the RZ in Japan, the line-up will include the RS, which enables the fine-tuned performance of the GR series to be readily enjoyed, and the competition-focused RC, with sales scheduled to commence around September 2020.

The design of the new GR Yaris resembles a sports car at first glance. The large air intakes, wide sills, a lowered roof line, frameless doors and carbon fibre attachments enhances that very character in the car. Many of the features will also be found on Toyota’s new racing car for the World Rally Championship.

Toyota has converted the small car Yaris into a racing car for the road. All-wheel drive, 250 hp and new technology highlights the hatchback’s motorsport character. The front and rear suspension is now optimised, based on the knowledge gathered from participating in races on various types of tracks.

Production of GR Yaris will be carried out at the Toyota's Motomachi Plant, which has a long and solid track record of manufacturing sports cars. Preparations are being made for takumi (master craftsperson) team members to assemble the cars.

The GR Yaris is powered by a 1.6-litre three-cylinder direct-injection turbo engine, which produces 192 kW/261 hp and provides a torque of 360 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 230 kmph.

The GR Yaris is also an all-wheel drive thanks to technical interventions like an engine offset towards the center of the vehicle and a new rear with rear axle. Its power distribution can be adjusted by the driver. In basic mode, 60 percent go to the front axle. In the sport mode, 70 percent flow to the rear. And in the race track-optimised competition setting, the power is distributed evenly between the axles.

The GR Yaris will be available in three models in Japan. Pre-orders are being accepted online for both the special-edition RZ "High-performance First Edition" and special-edition RZ "First Edition" models until June 30.

The pre-order models will feature a matt-black paint for certain specifications such as diffusers and rear spoilers. In addition, marble-pattern carbon roofs and Emotional Color Premium Sport Seats are available as manufacturer's options. These models will also have optional special feature in the form of Morizo-signature on windshield glass.