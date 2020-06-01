Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it sold 1,639 units in the India in the entire month of May. This is down from the figure of 12,138 units sold in the same month last year.

With the national lockdown severely affecting production as well as demand, the company had managed to resume operations at its Bidadi plant on May 26. Toyota has said that it has been catering to pending orders and that the entire month of May saw gradual resumption of work at its dealership outlets. By the middle of the month, around 60% of all dealerships in the country had resumed work even if this did not include those in key metropolitan markets. With relaxations in lockdown, the company has been able to cater to more and more markets.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, has said that more than 300 Toyota outlets are now open. "We are thankful to the Govt. as well as to our supplier and dealer partners who have enabled us resume production last month. The market has been slow and with demand being less, we have been able to wholesale only 20% of what we would have clocked under a normal situation. However, retail sales (sale from dealer to customer) have been much higher when compared to wholesales (TKM sales to dealers)," he said.