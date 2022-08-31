MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price, specification compared

MG Motor India, on 31st August, launched the updated Gloster SUV, which comes with a slightly tweaked exterior and a host of new features inside the cabin. The new MG Gloster gets a huge touchscreen infotainment system with Level 1 ADAS technology onboard, among other features. The SUV is positioned in the same category as other rivals like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, Jeep Meridian etc.

Here is a comparison between the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price

MG Gloster SUV comes priced between ₹31.99 lakh and ₹40.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Toyota Fortuner comes available at a price range of ₹32.40 lakh- ₹49.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is priced between ₹37.49 lakh and ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Models MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Skoda Kodiaq Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 31.99 lakh - ₹ 40.77 lakh ₹ 32.40 lakh - ₹ 49.57 lakh ₹ 37.49 lakh - ₹ 39.99 lakh

MG Gloster SUV's base variant comes at the cheapest price tag among all, while the Toyota Fortuner's top variant is the most expensive among all, reaching as high as nearly ₹50 lakh

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Specification

MG Gloster is available in diesel option only. A 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox does duty in this SUV. The turbocharged engine churns out 158 hp of power and 375 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo variant produces 212 hp of power and 480 Nm of torque.

Toyota Fortuner comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a 2.7-litre engine paired with 163 hp of power at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. There is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well.

The diesel variant of the Fortuner gets power from a 2.8-litre turbocharged engine, which generates power and torque in two different tunes. Transmission options for the diesel Fortuner include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well. This engine churns out 201 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque in the manual variant. The automatic variant kicks out 201 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque.

The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is available with a solo petrol engine. It gets power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. This engine is good to pump out 185 hp of power at 4,200 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm.

