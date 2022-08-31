HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Gloster Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price, Specification Compared

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price, specification compared

MG Gloster premium SUV competes with rivals like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, Jeep Meridian etc.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2022, 17:26 PM
MG Gloster sits in the same price bracket as Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
MG Gloster sits in the same price bracket as Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
MG Gloster sits in the same price bracket as Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
MG Gloster sits in the same price bracket as Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

MG Motor India, on 31st August, launched the updated Gloster SUV, which comes with a slightly tweaked exterior and a host of new features inside the cabin. The new MG Gloster gets a huge touchscreen infotainment system with Level 1 ADAS technology onboard, among other features. The SUV is positioned in the same category as other rivals like Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, Jeep Meridian etc.

(Also Read: 2022 MG Gloster launched in India, gets tweaked design and huge infotainment)

Here is a comparison between the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

MG Gloster SUV comes priced between 31.99 lakh and 40.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Toyota Fortuner comes available at a price range of 32.40 lakh- 49.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is priced between 37.49 lakh and 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
ModelsMG GlosterToyota FortunerSkoda Kodiaq
Price (ex-showroom) 31.99 lakh - 40.77 lakh 32.40 lakh - 49.57 lakh 37.49 lakh - 39.99 lakh

MG Gloster SUV's base variant comes at the cheapest price tag among all, while the Toyota Fortuner's top variant is the most expensive among all, reaching as high as nearly 50 lakh

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Specification

MG Gloster is available in diesel option only. A 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox does duty in this SUV. The turbocharged engine churns out 158 hp of power and 375 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo variant produces 212 hp of power and 480 Nm of torque.

Toyota Fortuner comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a 2.7-litre engine paired with 163 hp of power at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. There is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well.

The diesel variant of the Fortuner gets power from a 2.8-litre turbocharged engine, which generates power and torque in two different tunes. Transmission options for the diesel Fortuner include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well. This engine churns out 201 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque in the manual variant. The automatic variant kicks out 201 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque.

The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is available with a solo petrol engine. It gets power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. This engine is good to pump out 185 hp of power at 4,200 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2022, 17:25 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Gloster Skoda Skoda Kodiaq Toyota Toyota Fortuner
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price, specification compared
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price, specification compared
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
Ola S1 electric scooter purchase window to open from September 1
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
Toyota focuses on EV batteries, will invest $5.6 billion
Toyota focuses on EV batteries, will invest $5.6 billion
This EV's battery is far more expensive than the car itself: Know why
This EV's battery is far more expensive than the car itself: Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city