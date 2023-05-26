MG Gloster Black Storm Edition teased, launch soon

MG Motor India has dropped the upcoming Gloster Black Storm Edition teaser. The new MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is a new special edition offering for the SUV and is likely to come with more dark theme elements on the exterior and interior. The teaser reveals little in terms of details but you can make out a new black paint scheme and ‘Black Storm’ badge on the front fender.

With offerings like the Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition or even the Black Edition from Maruti Suzuki available across its range, the changes are usually cosmetic with feature enhancements. MG Motor India is likely to bring similar cosmetic upgrades to the Gloster SUV, which would include new black alloy wheels, a revised grille, blacked-out elements and possibly a dark-themed cabin as well. It needs to be seen if the Gloster Black Storm Edition will get new black leather upholstery to go with the exterior.

The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to command a marginal premium over the standard version

Expect the powertrain and other mechanicals to be carried over on the MG Gloster Black Storm Edition. Power on the full-size SUV comes from the 2.0-litre diesel engine that’s now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The front-wheel drive version develops 159 bhp and 373 Nm of peak torque, while power bumps up to 214 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque on the four-wheel drive version. Both variants get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Other features on the MG Gloster include a 360-degree camera, Level 1 with Blindspot detection, Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), heated seats, wireless charging, an air filter, connected tech and more. Prices for the Gloster range start at ₹38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can expect the upcoming Black Storm Edition to command a marginal premium. The special edition will also help the SUV stay relevant in the segment that the Toyota Fortuner largely dominates.

