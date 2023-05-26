HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Gloster Black Storm Edition Teased, Launch Soon

MG Gloster Black Storm Edition teased, launch soon

MG Motor India has dropped the upcoming Gloster Black Storm Edition teaser. The new MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is a new special edition offering for the SUV and is likely to come with more dark theme elements on the exterior and interior. The teaser reveals little in terms of details but you can make out a new black paint scheme and ‘Black Storm’ badge on the front fender.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2023, 15:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to go on sale soon
The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to go on sale soon

With offerings like the Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition or even the Black Edition from Maruti Suzuki available across its range, the changes are usually cosmetic with feature enhancements. MG Motor India is likely to bring similar cosmetic upgrades to the Gloster SUV, which would include new black alloy wheels, a revised grille, blacked-out elements and possibly a dark-themed cabin as well. It needs to be seen if the Gloster Black Storm Edition will get new black leather upholstery to go with the exterior.

Also Read : MG ZS EV crosses 10,000 sales mark. Check details

The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to command a marginal premium over the standard version
The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to command a marginal premium over the standard version
The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to command a marginal premium over the standard version
The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to command a marginal premium over the standard version

Expect the powertrain and other mechanicals to be carried over on the MG Gloster Black Storm Edition. Power on the full-size SUV comes from the 2.0-litre diesel engine that’s now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The front-wheel drive version develops 159 bhp and 373 Nm of peak torque, while power bumps up to 214 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque on the four-wheel drive version. Both variants get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
₹30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
₹30.4 - 37.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Other features on the MG Gloster include a 360-degree camera, Level 1 with Blindspot detection, Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), heated seats, wireless charging, an air filter, connected tech and more. Prices for the Gloster range start at 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can expect the upcoming Black Storm Edition to command a marginal premium. The special edition will also help the SUV stay relevant in the segment that the Toyota Fortuner largely dominates.

First Published Date: 26 May 2023, 15:18 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Gloster MG Gloster Black Storm Edition
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city