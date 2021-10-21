Home > Auto > Cars > MG Astor SUV bookings open, top-spec trim with ADAS price revealed
Astor from MG Motor India will be the company's fifth launch here.
Astor from MG Motor India will be the company's fifth launch here.

MG Astor SUV bookings open, top-spec trim with ADAS price revealed

2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 11:00 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • MG Motor had launched the Astor SUV earlier this month at a starting price of 9.78 lakh. However, it did not reveal the price of the top-spec trim which comes with MG's autonomous level 2 system.

MG Motor India has opened the booking process for Astor SUV, its fifth product in India after the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster. MG Astor can be booked at a token amount of 21,000.

MG Motor had launched the Astor SUV earlier this month at a starting price of 9.78 lakh.

Similar Cars

Mg Zs-ev (HT Auto photo)

Mg Zs-ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)

Mg Hector

1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)

Mg Gloster

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Hector-plus (HT Auto photo)

Mg Hector-plus

1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Glanza

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city

We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

The carmaker expects to complete around 5,000 deliveries by December and promises to start deliveries by early next month. However, it did not reveal the price of the top-spec trim which comes with MG's autonomous level 2 system.

MG Astor was offered in four variants including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. There is also a Sharp (O) variant, which is also known as Savvy, which sits on top of the lineup. This specific variant will come equipped with the advanced driver assistant system (ADAS), which is MG Motor’s autonomous level 2 system.

MG will offer the top-end Sharp (O) variant with the choice of two engines. It will come with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a VTI-tech CVT transmission and Ivory White interior theme. The engine is capable of producing 110PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. There is also another variant which will have the dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme.

The second choice of engine in this trim is the 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. This too will come with the dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. The engine can churn out 140PS of power and 220 Nm of peak torque.

The price of the top-spec trim starts at 15.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom). However, all these prices are introductory.

(For all other variants of MG Astor, check prices and feature list here)

The ADAS feature inside the Astor includes as many as 14 autonomous features, like advanced cruise control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, blind-spot detection, speed assist among others.

Besides the ADAS feature, MG Astor is also the first mid-size SUV in India to offer artificial intelligence (AI) to help incorporate a number of enhanced drive and safety features. Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.

 

  • First Published Date : 21 Oct 2021, 11:00 AM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue