MG Astor could well take the fight to newer and just-launched mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market and has the feature and safety highlights to make a solid case for itself.
MG Astor could well take the fight to newer and just-launched mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market and has the feature and safety highlights to make a solid case for itself.

MG Astor SUV launched at 9.78 lakh, backs AI tech to power its case

Updated: 11 Oct 2021, 12:35 PM IST

  • MG Astor mid-size SUV has been launched in the Indian car market and underlines the company's tech-based credentials.

MG Astor was officially launched in India on Monday at a starting price of 9.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Astor from MG Motor India is the company's fifth launch here and is the first car which has artificial intelligence (AI) which helps incorporate a number of enhanced drive and safety features.

The bookings for Astor start from October 21 and MG expects to complete around 5,000 deliveries in 2021. Deliveries will begin as early as next month.

MG Astor pricing:

Astor starts at 9.78 lakh for thre Style variant and goes up to 16.78 lakh for the top-of-the-line Sharp with 220 Turbo engine.

Check out the full price structure of Astor:

 StyleSuperSmartSharp
VTi-Tech (MT) 9.78 lakh 11.28 lakh 12.98 lakh 13.98 lakh
VTi-Tech (CVT)  12.68 lakh 14.18 lakh 14.98 lakh
220 Turbo (AT)   15.88 lakh 16.78 lakh
    (All prices are ex showroom and introductory)

MG Astor engine

MG Astor is equipped with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre petrol motor which has 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. There is also a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol which puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.

MG Astor variants explained

Astor gets a number of variants. Style is the base variant, followed by Super, Smart and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

MG Astor's i-SMART technology offers 80+ connected car features for the Smart and Sharp variants. Its Autonomous Level 2 technology features will be offered as an optional package on the Sharp variant for the 220 Turbo AT and VTI-tech CVT transmission trims.

Here's a look at features on offer on variants in the MG Astor.
Here's a look at features on offer on variants in the MG Astor.

MG Astor safety features:

Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.

Some of the safety highlights of MG Astor.
Some of the safety highlights of MG Astor.

MG Astor warranty and AMC:

MG Motor India is offering a standard 3+3+3 warranty package on the Astor. This includes warranty of three years for unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. There is also an annual maintenance package which starts at around 16,000.

MG Astor warranty and AMC highlights
MG Astor warranty and AMC highlights

There is also a buy-back program on offer on the Astor. Under this, an owner can expect 60% of the value of the vehicle, based on terms and conditions.

With the MY MG Shield program, customers can also personalize their ownership package with warranty extension and protect plans. 

  • First Published Date : 11 Oct 2021, 12:14 PM IST
