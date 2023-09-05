Mercedes-Benz’s first operating system MB.OS to come out of Bengaluru

With the increasing focus on digitalisation, modern cars are more about software than just hardware. Being one of the leading brands in automotive technology innovation, Mercedes-Benz has been working on a host of features and technology. One of the upcoming products from the automaker is the MB.OS, which will be the company's first-ever indigenous operating system dedicated to the future Mercedes-Benz cars. The automaker has said that India will play a key role in the development of this operating system.

Mercedes-Benz's chief technology officer Markus Schafer has told LiveMint that the automaker's first operating system MB.OS will come out of Bengaluru, where the automaker has its research and development centre. The MB.OS will be ready for rollout in 2024 and has been reportedly conceived at the automaker's 9,000-member R&D centre in Bengaluru. MB.OS is going to be the German luxury car brand's first completely indigenous operating system that will be fully integrated into the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, which will underpin many future electric cars from the brand.

Speaking about the MB.OS and India's role in its development, Schafer reportedly said that the talent pool the auto company has in India is extraordinary. “For the first time now, we at Mercedes Benz have an operating system, and a large part of it comes from Bengaluru. Now Bengaluru is involved in every component — hardware, software, electric and electronics, and during the semiconductor crisis when we had to redesign our electronic control units (ECUs), it was very much with the help of people in India," Schafer said.

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Concept CLA Class at the IAA 2023 in Munich, which will come with the MB.OS, as the car manufacturer has demonstrated. The automaker has claimed that the MB.OS will be introduced to its cars as its own data-driven and flexibly updatable operating system that would power the future EVs and ICE vehicles of the brand starting in 2024. “In this way, we want to intelligently connect the vehicle with the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT) world," the Mercedes-Benz CTO said.

What is MB.OS?

Mercedes-Benz describes the MB.OS as the next big thing from the automaker. Michael Hafner, Vice President MB.OS Base Layer and MBUX at Mercedes-Benz said that in the field of digitisation, the upcoming operating system will focus on the seamless integration and harmonisation of software and electronics. It claims to enhance the customer experience through tech-driven features and revamped user interfaces in future cars of the company.

The MB.OS claims to come as a unique and standard software platform for all future Mercedes-Benz cars. It will act as a chip-to-cloud system enabling the Mercedes cars to be a part of the internet-of-things (IoT). The MB.OS will connect four domains: powertrain, autonomous driving technology, infotainment and body and comfort systems.

