Mercedes-Benz urgently recalls 290,000 SUVs over brake issue in US

Mercedes-Benz has issued an urgent recall for its vehicles in the US impacting 290,000 SUVs across different series. The recall impacts the models such as ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class that were manufactured between 2006 and 2012. The German luxury car brand claims the recall has been initiated over a braking issue that could result in a loss of braking power. NHTSA has issued a do not drive notice for the affected models until their brake boosters can be inspected and replaced if necessary.

Mercedes-Benz says that these SUVs were shipped with brake boosters that may have corroded after prolonged exposure to moisture. In case of any corrosion, the structure of internal components of the brake booster can crack, allowing air into the braking system. This would reduce braking effectiveness. The automaker also claims that if enough physical stress is placed on the brake booster hardware, it can experience a catastrophic failure that will result in a complete loss of braking power. Such an incident on a busy road could result in a major catastrophe.

The automaker also said that in rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible that a strong or hard braking application may cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system may fail. "In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the brake pedal. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased. The function of the foot-activated parking brake is not affected by this issue," the automaker further added.

Mercedes-Benz also said that early signs of the braking system failure include a soft brake pedal or audible signs of air in the braking system. It also said that drivers should park these vehicles until they can be inspected by an authorized dealership.

