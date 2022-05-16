HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Urgently Recalls 290,000 Suvs Over Brake Issue In Us

Mercedes-Benz urgently recalls 290,000 SUVs over brake issue in US

Mercedes-Benz's latest recall in US affects models like ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class that were built between 2006-2012.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2022, 07:10 AM
Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class that were built between 2006-2012 have been impacted by the recall. (REUTERS)
Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class that were built between 2006-2012 have been impacted by the recall. (REUTERS)
Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class that were built between 2006-2012 have been impacted by the recall. (REUTERS)
Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, GL-Class, and R-Class that were built between 2006-2012 have been impacted by the recall.

Mercedes-Benz has issued an urgent recall for its vehicles in the US impacting 290,000 SUVs across different series. The recall impacts the models such as ML-Class, GL-Class and R-Class that were manufactured between 2006 and 2012. The German luxury car brand claims the recall has been initiated over a braking issue that could result in a loss of braking power. NHTSA has issued a do not drive notice for the affected models until their brake boosters can be inspected and replaced if necessary.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gla
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹43.6Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: McLaren to take charge of Mercedes Formula E team)

Mercedes-Benz says that these SUVs were shipped with brake boosters that may have corroded after prolonged exposure to moisture. In case of any corrosion, the structure of internal components of the brake booster can crack, allowing air into the braking system. This would reduce braking effectiveness. The automaker also claims that if enough physical stress is placed on the brake booster hardware, it can experience a catastrophic failure that will result in a complete loss of braking power. Such an incident on a busy road could result in a major catastrophe.

The automaker also said that in rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible that a strong or hard braking application may cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system may fail. "In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the brake pedal. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased. The function of the foot-activated parking brake is not affected by this issue," the automaker further added.

Mercedes-Benz also said that early signs of the braking system failure include a soft brake pedal or audible signs of air in the braking system. It also said that drivers should park these vehicles until they can be inspected by an authorized dealership.

First Published Date: 16 May 2022, 07:10 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes luxury car Mercedes-Benz ML Class Mercedes-Benz GL Class Mercedes-Benz R Class
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz urgently recalls 290,000 SUVs over brake issue in US
Mercedes-Benz urgently recalls 290,000 SUVs over brake issue in US
Govt aims to build 50 km highways totalling 18000 km in FY23, says Nitin Gadkari
Govt aims to build 50 km highways totalling 18000 km in FY23, says Nitin Gadkari
Ford, GM, Stellantis reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities: Report
Ford, GM, Stellantis reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities: Report
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems still perform poorly, claims study
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems still perform poorly, claims study
World's first electric scooter racing series aims to promote safer micromobility
World's first electric scooter racing series aims to promote safer micromobility

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city