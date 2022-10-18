Mercedes-Benz EQ EVs and S-Class get Apple’s Spatial Audio. What does it mean?

Mercedes-Benz has joined hands with Apple to offer a benchmark music experience to the customers of the EQ and S-Class models.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced Apple Music's Spatial Audio to its EQ-badged electric cars and S-Class as well. The German luxury car brand, along with the US tech giant, has revealed that Apple Music with Spatial Audio will come fully integrated through the MBUX infotainment system in the Mercedes-Benz cars like Maybach S-Class, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV, and the standard S-Class as well.

These cars come equipped with the MBUX touchscreen infotainment system that offers a high-end 4D sound experience to the occupants. This sound system comprises a total of 31 speakers, which include six 3D speakers on the roof, four near-ear speakers in the front seats, an 18.5-litre subwoofer, eight sound transducers, and two amplifiers. This sound system comes with 1,750 watts of power.

The automaker claimed that the Mercedes-Benz owners who have already subscribed to Apple Music would gain immediate access to a growing array of songs available in Spatial Audio. Speaking about the collaboration, Apple's Vice Preside of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said that sound quality is an incredibly important element to Apple Music, which is why Apple is excited to work with Mercedes to make the Spatial Audio natively available in the car. “Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time," he said.

He also said that Spatial Audio would revolutionize the way artists create and fans listen to music. “It’s an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world," Schusser added.

Markus Schäfer, a member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said that the automaker aims to provide a benchmark music experience to its customers, which would be unparalleled in the industry. “We are proud that our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to natively feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how in-car entertainment can reach exciting new levels by perfectly integrating hardware and software," he further added.

