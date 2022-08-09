HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Cars To Get A New Operating System In 2024, Will Offer 3d Graphics

Mercedes-Benz cars to get a new operating system in 2024, will offer 3D graphics

Mercedes-Benz's new operating system is christened simply as Mercedes-Benz Operating System or MB.OS.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 17:42 PM
The new MB.OS will replace the current MBUX.
The new MB.OS will replace the current MBUX.
The new MB.OS will replace the current MBUX.
The new MB.OS will replace the current MBUX.

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce a new operating system across its models for the 2024 model year, reveals Auto News. The new operating system is dubbed as Mercedes-Benz Operating System or MB.OS. It is claimed to be developed by Unity Technologies, and it will replace the existing MBUX touchscreen infotainment platform that is currently available across the entire range of the German luxury car brand.

(Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie)

With Unity Technology's expertise in real-time 3D platforms, expect the upcoming MB.OS too to come offering the occupants a similar experience. As the report claims, the designers from Mercedes-Benz will use the Unity Industrial Collection, which is a complex 3D product visualization software package. This will be used to develop the user interface and user experience designs across the digital cockpit, including the instrument cluster, infotainment, and passenger displays.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹68.7 - 72.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi New Q3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New Q3
1397 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹40 - 50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The MB.OS will link all Mercedes-Benz cars to the could platform and with the Internet of Things and comprise four key areas. These are powertrain, autonomous driving, infotainment, and body and comfort systems. Speaking about the new operating system, Mercedes-Benz chief software officer Magnus Östberg said that with Mercedes' own operating system, the company wants to achieve three key things: to shape the user interface according to a luxury brand, to create a bidirectional communication with the customer and to integrate the digital lifestyle of the customer into the vehicle domain.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report also claims that the new MB.OS will come complete with audio and video streaming, in addition to immersive gaming and messaging applications. This system will also come offering augmented reality (AR) enhanced experiences and use artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust vehicle settings depending on the habits and preferences of owners. This technology was first previewed in the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept. It includes complex and real-time 3D graphics.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 17:42 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes Benz luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz cars to get a new operating system in 2024, will offer 3D graphics
Mercedes-Benz cars to get a new operating system in 2024, will offer 3D graphics
BMW M2 to get xDrive AWD tech, offer more traction in even sporty mode
BMW M2 to get xDrive AWD tech, offer more traction in even sporty mode
Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie
Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie
How to convert your petrol car to CNG
How to convert your petrol car to CNG
Sales of Tesla's China-made EVs see dip in July. Here's why
Sales of Tesla's China-made EVs see dip in July. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city