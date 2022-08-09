Mercedes-Benz cars to get a new operating system in 2024, will offer 3D graphics

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce a new operating system across its models for the 2024 model year, reveals Auto News. The new operating system is dubbed as Mercedes-Benz Operating System or MB.OS. It is claimed to be developed by Unity Technologies, and it will replace the existing MBUX touchscreen infotainment platform that is currently available across the entire range of the German luxury car brand.

With Unity Technology's expertise in real-time 3D platforms, expect the upcoming MB.OS too to come offering the occupants a similar experience. As the report claims, the designers from Mercedes-Benz will use the Unity Industrial Collection, which is a complex 3D product visualization software package. This will be used to develop the user interface and user experience designs across the digital cockpit, including the instrument cluster, infotainment, and passenger displays.

The MB.OS will link all Mercedes-Benz cars to the could platform and with the Internet of Things and comprise four key areas. These are powertrain, autonomous driving, infotainment, and body and comfort systems. Speaking about the new operating system, Mercedes-Benz chief software officer Magnus Östberg said that with Mercedes' own operating system, the company wants to achieve three key things: to shape the user interface according to a luxury brand, to create a bidirectional communication with the customer and to integrate the digital lifestyle of the customer into the vehicle domain.

The report also claims that the new MB.OS will come complete with audio and video streaming, in addition to immersive gaming and messaging applications. This system will also come offering augmented reality (AR) enhanced experiences and use artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust vehicle settings depending on the habits and preferences of owners. This technology was first previewed in the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept. It includes complex and real-time 3D graphics.

