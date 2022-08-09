HT Auto
Watch: Kid gets excited on being picked up from school in Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin introduced the Valkyrie hypercar last year and it will make only 150 units of it.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2022, 16:00 PM
File photo of the new Aston Martin Valkyrie.  (REUTERS)
File photo of the new Aston Martin Valkyrie.  (REUTERS)
File photo of the new Aston Martin Valkyrie.  (REUTERS)
File photo of the new Aston Martin Valkyrie. 

One can only imagine the excitement a kid can feel if he or she, a car enthusiast, gets a pick-up from school in one of the coolest hypercar out there. This dream came true for a kid whose father brought an Aston Martin Valkyrie to his school to pick him up after his dispersal. The father recorded his child's reaction after he showed his son the Valkyrie parked outside the school and also posted it on Twitter.

The individual called Tom Hartley Jnr is an owner of a hypercar dealer shop in London, UK. This justifies his access to the Aston Martin Valkyrie which the ultra-premium automaker introduced last year. In the uploaded video, netizens can see the excitement on the face of the kid when he sees the hypercar. Holding his father's hand, he moves towards it when Hartley opens the gullwing doors and gives the kid a glimpse of the carbon-fibre monocoque of the Valkyrie.

(Also read | Deliveries of Aston Martin's $3 million Valkyrie hypercar delayed. Here's why )

The model of the Aston Martin Valkyrie in the video, according to a report by Carscoops, is currently listed on Hartley Jnr's website though the price of it has not been divulged. One can expect the cost to touch over $3 million. This Valkyrie has been painted in British Racing Green and comes with a Black Alcantara interior and Matt Black Magnesium wheels. It also comes with two pairs of headphones so that the user can protect his or her ears from the revving sound of the V12 powertrain. On the website, it suggests that the hypercar has been driven up to 121 km.

(Also read | Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro hits Laguna Seca, creates eardrum-piercing sound

Aston Martin will manufacture 150 units of the Valkyrie and 85 units of the Valkyrie Spider. The luxury automaker will make only 40 units for the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro. The road version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie comes with a mid-mounted naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 Cosworth and a Rimac-built hybrid system. It creates a massive power output of 1,160 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2022, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Aston Martin
