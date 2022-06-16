HT Auto
Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro hits Laguna Seca, creates eardrum-piercing sound

Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro is the track-focused variant of the Valkyrie hypercar.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 01:42 PM
Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro's power comes from a mammoth 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine built by Cosworth. (Image: Instagram/evanlewis.expedition)
British supercar marquee Aston Martin took the track at the WaterTech Raceway Laguna Seca to give us a glimpse of what this mean machine can do. Apart from the insane design, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro's most noteworthy feature is the exhaust note. The track-only hypercar creates some insane exhaust sound.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro's power comes from a mammoth 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine built by Cosworth. The automaker claims that in its production form, this massive engine revs up to 11,000 rpm and churns out up to 1,000 horsepower. Paired with the lightweight super aerodynamic carbon fibre body frame of the hypercar, these massive numbers do the magic. Besides the carbon fibre body, the hypercar also comes with carbon suspension wishbones. The Perspex windscreen and side windows also helped to make the Valkyrie Pro sleek and aerodynamically super-efficient.

The British car brand also touts the amount of downforce of its track-only hypercar as a noteworthy feature. The Valkyrie Pro claims to come with twice the downforce of the road-going version when equipped with the extreme aero package. This aero package enables lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

Speaking about the performance of the Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro, it is said to run a lap of 3:20 around the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the 24 Hours of Le Mans is held. The fastest lap in the Le Mans history was 3:14.791, by a Toyota TS050 Hybrid prototype racecar.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 01:42 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro sportscar hypercar luxury car
