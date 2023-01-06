Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet launched in India at 1.3 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has started 2023 with the launch of its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet which will join the ‘53’ family of Mercedes-Benz. The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet has been priced at ₹1.3 Crore (ex-showroom) and as the name suggests it is the top-down version of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ performance saloon that is currently on sale.

Watch: Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features

Powering the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 429 bhp and a peak torque output of 520 Nm. The hybrid system provides an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unit and the Cabriolet also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution. The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds and it has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel

The underpinnings of the E 53 AMG Cabriolet are shared with the E-Class. It gets a Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps in the front. The bumpers and the quad exhausts give an aggressive look. Moreover, the Cabriolet is equipped with 19-inch wheels as standard. However, one can upgrade to optional 20-inch wheels.

Also Read : Mercedes EQE electric SUV storms in to impress world. Is India launch imminent?

The cabin features two large screens, one for the digital instrument cluster while the other one is the touschreen infotainment system. The infotainment system is running MBUX UI of Mercedes-Benz. There are sport seats, multi-function steering wheel with flat-bottom, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electric adjustment for the seats and a Burmester sound system among others.

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz increased its market share to 50.6 per cent which has increased by 1.2 per cent. The brand achieved its highest-ever sales where the sales figure stood at 15,822 units which is a growth of 41 per cent. The top-end luxury segment grew by 10 per cent from 10 per cent to 22 per cent. This segment includes vehicles like Maybach, AMG, S-Class and EQS.

First Published Date: