Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the second generation GLA 45 AMG. The 45 AMG, the last of the high-performance GLA lineup, will make its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The GLA 45 AMG will be available in two specs: a baseline 387 horsepower and an S version of 421 horsepower.

The SUV is equipped with a two-litre M139 turbo engine, an eight-speed "robot" AMG Speedshift DCT-8G with two wet clutches and an all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4Matic + with individual rear wheel drive couplings. Such a transmission allows you to implement thrust vector control. The most tolerant electronic mode of the GLA 45 is called Master, and it allows only small drifts.

The two-litre turbo engine, one of the most powerful, is capable of producing up to 210 horsepower with just one litre of displacement. The engine is common to models based on the A class, and is divided into a basic 387 horsepower and an S version 421 horsepower. Based on this, the acceleration time up to 100 km / h is 4.4 seconds in the basic version and 4.3 seconds in the S version.

The GLA 45 AMG features a suspension that is more powerful than the regular GLA. Front wheel McPherson and rear wheel multi-link suspensions have new dampers and damper links.

The exterior, along with the AMG-specific Panamerika and grille, features a wide open bumper, rear spoiler, diffuser and dual exhaust system to convey the image of a high-performance SUV. 45 AMG's unique yellow stitching interior features an AMG-only multifunction steering wheel, meticulously wrapped seats in Alcantara and Napa leather and surrounding panels.

The interior also has several differences: including branded sports seats and a steering wheel, as well as contrasting design in the AMG style (parts on seat belts, in the fringing of ventilation deflectors) and other dashboard graphics.

The base model of GLA 45 gets 19-inch wheels and front brakes with four-piston gears and 350 mm diameter discs. The S-version has 20-inch wheels, as well as six-piston brakes and 360 mm diameter discs on the front axle. The rear brakes are always single-piston with 330 mm discs, the largest optional wheels are 21 inches in diameter.

The SUV will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show and will hit the market by summer.