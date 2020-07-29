Mercedes reveals outline sketch of all-new T-Class; 2022 launch likely

Mercedes-Benz is working hard towards making the T-Class a reality and recently provided teaser images of the city van on its social media channels. The T-Class, being developed in cooperation with Renault, will fall in the MPV bracket and is likely to get a launch date in 2022.

Mercedes will put forth the T-Class as a family-oriented city commuter with abilities to allow for needs of an active lifestyle as well. Its compact proportions seek to make it an ideal option within city limits but the vehicle is also likely to offer versatility for long trips for small families. "With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world," says Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. "These customers seek attractive and practical compact vehicles – and it is precisely these demands which the new T-Class fulfils."

So, is Mercedes looking at going mass-market with the T-Class which is a completely new development. The company says that it will offer an attractive price-value ratio while staying true to the core genes and ethos of being a Mercedes. "The letter T stands for efficient room concepts and is thus perfectly suited as a model designation for compact family vans bearing the three-pointed star," a press statement informs.

As such, the T-Class will offer wide sliding doors and - more importantly - also be available in an all-electric version. "With the T-class’s new layout and design we achieve a fusion of functionality and desirability," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group.

As such, the T-Class may take some inspirations from elder sibling V-Class which is Mercedes' main workhorse in the MPV segment and offers a high level of comfort and a capable drive.

There is no word yet on any plans of an India launch but considering the rapidly expanding MPV space here and with products across a wide price range available, it could work in favour of Mercedes' plans here.