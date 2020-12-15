Mercedes may be significantly behind the likes of Tesla when it comes to electrification of its products but there is just no shortage of intent to turn to battery power. The EQC was launched in India and in several global markets earlier this year and the German luxury car maker now plans to bring six more electric vehicles (EVs) to production line over the next two years.

Mercedes' ambitions for cleaner mobility options is well known. The car maker has spared no effort to brandish its vision for the future and its emphasis on battery-operated vehicles. Globally, the company is looking at launching the EQS ultra luxury sedan from its plant in Germany in the first half of 2021. Production of its EQA sub-compact SUV will also commence at its Beijing plant next year. It was previously confirmed that production of compact SUV EQB will be made at its facility in Hungary. Then there is the business sedan EQE as well as SUV variants EQS and EQE to follow shortly.

That's a whole lot of 'E' from MB!

The carmaker is in the know of just what the future of personal mobility looks like and, therefore, it is really no surprise to see it double down on its battery-operated offerings. "With its ‘Electric First’ strategy, Mercedes-Benz is consistently on the path to CO2 neutrality and is investing heavily in transformation. Our vehicle portfolio becomes electric and thus also our global production network with vehicle and battery factories," Markus Schafer, Head of Research at Daimler and COO at Mercedes-Benz Cars, has said. "We intend to lead in the field of e-mobility and focus in particular on battery technology. We are taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production, and also including strategic cooperation."

In many ways, Mercedes launching the EQC in India has also opened the proverbial floodgates with announcements from Jaguar, Volvo and Audi regarding their electric launches for the country in 2021 following. And while infrastructure to support EVs may vary from country to country, the luxury space may pave the way for a shift of tectonic proportions in how personal mobility is perceived in the next few years.