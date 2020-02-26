Mercedes GLC Coupe facelift: All you need to know

Mercedes is gearing up to launch the GLC Coupe facelift in India on March 3 minus the AMG version of the vehicle. The exterior and interior changes in the vehicle are likely to be similar to the changes already seen in the GLC which was launched in the country back in December of 2019.

Mercedes has planned an aggressive product offensive planned for 2020 and launched the new GLE in January, followed by luxury camper V Class Marco Polo, AMG GT 63S 4 Door Coupe, A-Class Limousine and the new GLA at Auto Expo 2020 in February.

The GLC Coupe facelift is next up and promises to find many takers once officially launched. The vehicle gets a diamond pattern grille, new LED head lights and tail lights, and reworked front and rear bumpers. The MBUX infotainment system which first made its way into the new GLC last December will be carried forward. Reports suggest that the cabin could also be even more plush.

The new vehicle is expected to come with 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine options and while the power of AMG GLC43 4MATIC may be missed, the facelift GLC Coupe is likely to be quite capable in its own right. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed automatic unit.

Once launched, the car will take on BMW X4 and Porsche Macan in India.