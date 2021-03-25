Mercedes A-Class Limousine was officially launched in India at a starting price tag of ₹30.90 lakh (introductory, ex showroom). The A-Class Limousine from Mercedes-Benz India - offered A 200, A 200d and A 35 AMG variants- now sits at the entry-level luxury sedan segment and especially targeting young customers and those looking to enter the luxury car space for the first time. In fact, the sedan is already sold out for the next two months, the car maker informed.

The diesel A-Class has been priced at ₹40.90 lakh while the AMG is priced at ₹56.24 lakh (ex showroom prices).

Offered with three engine options, the A-Class Limousine from Mercedes-Benz also has two transmission options and will be locally assembled. The A 200 gets a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine which packs 161 bhp of power and has 250 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is what one gets inside the A 200d and it produces 147 bhp and has 320 Nm of peak torque. But for even more driving fun, it is the A 35 AMG that would be the car of choice and it has a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine at its core with 302 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. This variants sprints to 100 kmph in just 225 kmph.

In terms of features, the A-Class Limousine packs quite a punch and gets panoramic sunroof, two 10.25 inch screens, wireless charging, reverse camera and more.

In a bid to sweeten the offering, Mercedes has also decided to throw in an eight-years' warranty on engine and transmission within the price of the A-Class Limousine.

Two 10.25-inch screens and the turbine-like AC vents gives the A-Class Limousine a very contemporary look and feel. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Mercedes is now hoping that the A-Class, complete with the price points at which it is offered at, is able to find its strong mark in the market. "We are confident the A-Class will set a new benchmark in the segment and attract a lot of new customers to the Three Pointed Star," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, adding that the A 35 AMG - the second locally-produced AMG in the country after the AMG GLC 43 Coupe - will also play a key role. "We want the AMG brand to play a larger role in our overall product offering in India and give direction to other performance motoring brands in the market."