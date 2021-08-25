Mercedes Citan small van debuts, to get electric sibling with 285-km range later

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new minivan called Citan - compact model with high functioning features. The new Mercedes Citan 2022 will be available in Van and Tourer versions.

Like its predecessor, the new Citan is based on the Renault Kangoo. The small van stands 4,498 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,716 mm. With its small exterior dimensions, generous interior space and large payload capacity, the new Citan small van offers multiple possibilities of transportation. The wide sliding doors on the left and right sides of the vehicle, as well as the low loading threshold optional, offer easy access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle.

On the inside, the new Citan small van gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The Tourer version will have five separate seats with a foldable rear bench.

As far as driver assistance or safety features are concerned, the new Citan will get Hill Start Assist, Active Brake Assist, ADAS like Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and much more. The Citan minivan will be powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel continues to be used, with a choice of 75, 95 or 116 hp.

"The new Citan in the small Van category is now coming to complete our portfolio. It was developed entirely by professionals for professionals. From its distinctive design to its driving characteristics, but also its safety and connectivity systems, the Citan bears the merit of Mercedes-Benz DNA," said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

“At the same time, the new Citan is the latest light commercial vehicle designed by Mercedes-Benz Vans with an internal combustion engine. All models to be developed in the future will be available exclusively with electric drive system. Therefore, the complete electrification of our fleet will be completed with the arrival of the new eCitan," Breitschwerdt added.

Mercedes will launch the electric version of the small van called e-Citan next year. The fully electric Citan version will be driven by a 75 kilowatt and up to 245 Newton meter strong electric motor. It is capable of returning a range of around 285 kms on single charge. It will be possible to recharge the EV through a 11 kW on-board charger or optionally with 22 kW. At the DC connection, the eight battery modules with up to 75 kW should recharge up to 80 percent in 40 minutes.