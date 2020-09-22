Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe to launch in India on Wednesday

Mercedes-Benz India is all-set to launch the GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe on Wednesday. The new model will be a replacement to the outgoing GLE AMG which retailed in the 43 AMG guise. The bookings on the new model have already commenced.

Some of the key exterior highlights on the new GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, signature 'Panamericana grille' featuring vertical slats, and 20-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels.

On the inside, the car features a dual-tone interior theme, carbon fibre inserts, flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, aluminium pedals, drive modes, and a fully digital instrument console. Moreover, the car also features a slew of AMG inserts on various elements here and there.

The GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe is plonked with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine. This powertrain is known to produce 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car also gets an EQ boost starter-alternator system which is good for an additional boost of 22 bhp and 250 Nm. It also gets the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Apart from the features found on the regular GLE, the AMG GLE 53 4Matic Plus comes with AMG active ride control roll stabilisation, and AIRMATIC suspension.

The car is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds, while its top-speed has been electronically to 250 kmph. When launched, it will rival the likes of BMW X6M.