Mercedes-Benz has revealed the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class at Beijing Auto Show 2020, also called Auto China 2020. This version of the company's most successful sedan is specific to the Chinese market although it is also slated to touch Indian shores at some point in 2021.

For now, Mercedes is targeting the reviving Chinese auto market to usher in a demand for E-Class LWB which, the company states, has been 'tailored to the requirements and tastes of local customers' in the country.

Manufactured as part of a joint venture between Beijing Benz Automotive, the LWB sedan is 140 mm longer than the regular E-Class on offer in global markets. This allows for more legroom for passengers at the rear, a key consideration among buyers in this segment because these sedans are mostly chauffeur driven. Additionally, Mercedes also claims that the comfort level in the middle seat has been improved and that a new centre console with integrated touchscreen - depending on the model - has been brought in. There are also two USB ports.

The rear-set comfort inside the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB has been increased, according to the company.

The E-Class has a strong overall demand and is one of Mercedes-Benz's most successful models. In China, the company sold between 11,000 and 16,000 units of E-Class on a monthly basis in 2019. The total of around 1.57 lakh sold in 2019 is significantly higher than around 22,000 units sold in 2010.

China is the world's largest car market and also the world's largest EV market. As such, it also has a massive demand for luxury cars and companies like Mercedes-Benz attach a special significance to the country. Reports however also suggest that E-Class LWB will be coming to India by mid 2021 as the car maker plans to continue its product offensive here.