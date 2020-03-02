Ahead of its official unveiling, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been teased by the company on social media. After the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz will digitally unveil some of its cars, including this facelift version of the E-Class.

The fresh teaser campaign was shared by Mercedes on social media. It gives subtle hints about the changes in the new Mercedes E-Class. A tweaked grille, reworked headlights, and a redesigned front and rear bumper are some of the noticeable changes one can see in the video.





According to some reports, a new steering wheel will appear in the cabin, two 10.25-inch screens of the MBUX multimedia system, and the analog dashboard will be replaced by a digital one. The equipment list will include all-round cameras, a blind spot monitoring system, Active Distance Assist traffic jam and other assistants.

The new Mercedes E-Class may also get two new engines: a 272-horsepower "turbo-four" and a 367-horsepower six-cylinder engine, which will become the basis for "soft" hybrid power plants. In addition, the range will include seven rechargeable hybrids.





In Europe, sales of the E-Class will start in the summer of 2020. First, a sedan and station wagon will enter the market, and later a coupe and convertible. In Russia, the sedan, the assembly of which was established at the Daimler plant near Moscow, can also be updated before the end of the year.

(Also read: Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars)

Beside the comprehensively updated and upgraded E-Class, the company is eager to focus on the continuous electrification of Mercedes-Benz models – featuring various new members of the compact car hybrid family as well as new engine variants with integrated starter generator (ISG) and 48-volt technology.