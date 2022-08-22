McLaren’s new $3.6 million Solus GT hypercar turns fantasy into fact

British hypercar brand McLaren has launched a new single-seat, track-only car, which is claimed to have taken inspiration from a video game. Christened McLaren Solus GT, the car is based on the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo concept that was developed for the Gran Turismo Sport video game. Limited to 25 units, each unit of the McLaren Solus GT will be sold at a price of around $3.6 million, which translates to roughly ₹28.36 crore. Clearly, it comes as a fantasy car for many, but fact for a few.

Mclaren claims that with a seating capacity for one person, the Solus GT is like a jet on wheels. Debuted at the Quail car show during Monterey Car Week in California, this car draws power from a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, which is a first for a McLaren customer car. McLaren claims that the Solus GT produces more downforce at 1,200 kg than it weighs. It weighs less than 1,000 kg.

The engine is capable of churning out a mammoth 841 hp of peak power and 650 Nm of peak torque. It can rev all the way up to 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a bespoke seven-speed sequential transmission, with straight cut gears and a carbon fibre clutch as well. The car is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds at a top speed of 320 kmph. McLaren claims the components are gear-driven, not belt or chain driven.

Speaking of the cockpit of the hypercar, the driver sits in the centre, much like the McLaren F1. However, it misses out on passenger seats. The driver’s seat comes as fixed and is customised according to the driver. It can be accessed by opening the canopy. The Solus GT comes with a Formula 1-inspired carbon fibre steering wheel and a digital rear-view display as well inside its cockpit.

While the cabin of the car, along with the powertrain, appears exciting, the exterior too, is very interesting. It looks like straight from World Endurance Championship. The canopy gets a single wiper positioned in the centre, while, at the front, there is a massive splitter aiding aerodynamics. The Solus GT also has sleek LED headlamps, thin LED taillights, F1-styled brake lights, dual exhaust pipes etc.

