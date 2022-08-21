BMW mulls the idea of a new supercar, could be the M1 successor

When BMW revealed the Vision M Next hybrid supercar concept in 2019, it sparked hope among supercar enthusiasts about a Bimmer supercar. The German luxury car brand said that it would make one provided there's interest in it. Since then, the concept car didn't see the light. Now, BMW M boss Frank Van Meel has said in an interview with Autocar UK that the company is mulling the idea of making a supercar that would come as the true successor of the BMW M1.

He said that BMW dreams of making such cars. However, he made things confusing by saying that it doesn't mean the company will make them, but it will keep exploring those ideas. "As car guys, we are always dreaming of making such cars. It doesn't mean we'll make them, but we keep exploring those ideas," van Meel said, further adding, "I'm always trying to figure out how it would work."

He went on to say that BMW M doesn't need to prove that it's a sporty company. "It was not priority number one, but from the heart, it always has a high priority, and that’s what we are always looking at," van Meel added further.

While Meel's comment fuelled speculation about BMW thinking about making a supercar which would arrive as the true successor of the BMW M1, he didn't clarify further about it. The M1 supercar was axed in 1981. Later BMW Nazca C2 from the early 90s too fuelled speculation about a true supercar, but it didn't enter production as well. While some may argue that the mid-engine i8 was a spiritual successor of the M1, it remains arguable.

Speaking about the BMW Vision M Next concept, it didn't reach production partially because the XM became the priority of the German luxury car marquee. The XM is the future of BMW's high-performance M division and is a standalone model for the brand.

