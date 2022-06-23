HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mclaren Teases P1 Spider By Lanzante At Goodwood, Only Five Units Will Be Built

McLaren teases P1 Spider by Lanzante at Goodwood, only five units will be built

McLaren P1 Spider open-top hypercar by Lanzante gets carbon fibre buttresses.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 08:14 PM
McLaren P1 Spider's first modified unit by Lazante will be delivered by end of this year.
McLaren P1 Spider's first modified unit by Lazante will be delivered by end of this year.
McLaren P1 Spider's first modified unit by Lazante will be delivered by end of this year.
McLaren P1 Spider's first modified unit by Lazante will be delivered by end of this year.

British hypercar marquee McLaren discontinued its P1 Spider model seven years ago in December 2015, but now there is a new version teased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The revised open-top hypercar comes from Lanzante, a British automotive company specializing in the service and restoration of classic cars and also participates in motorsports events.

(Also read: What electric vehicles? This Kashmir-based Maths teacher builds solar car)

The manufacturer claims that this McLaren P1 Spider comes as a converted model based on an existing one. Also, only five units of the special model will be built. The car comes sporting extensive carbon fibre buttresses and incorporates newly developed air intakes. The aero-optimized buttress feeds air directly into the dual turbochargers. The manufacturer claims that this modification was necessary as the original hypercar had a roof scoop.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The modified version ditches the glass roof panels. However, it gets a removable roof cover. The front winds, doors and engine cover have been modified to ensure the flowing lines look as original as possible. The car's lower section has been modified to preserve its structural rigidity just like the standard car.

Not only the exterior but the cabin of the McLaren P1 Spider too has been updated.  It comes with reupholstered seats with different leather. Also, it comes with an element christened SuperFabric. This is claimed to resist weather and UV and protect the cabin from them. Also, the open-top hypercar comes with carbon fibre accents with a satin finish and glossy black switchgear.

Speaking about the powertrain, it gets a hybrid unit that churns out 903 hp of power and 900 Nm of torque. The car is claimed to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds at a top speed of 350 kmph.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 08:13 PM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren P1 McLaren P1 Spider luxury car sportscar hypercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India
Watch: Hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in New York
Watch: Hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in New York
Delhi government hiring research fellows to help improvise EV policy
Delhi government hiring research fellows to help improvise EV policy
Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to be pricier by ₹3,000 from July 1
Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to be pricier by 3,000 from July 1
Kia India's fourth training centre inaugurated in Kolkata
Kia India's fourth training centre inaugurated in Kolkata

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city