What electric vehicles? This Kashmir-based Maths teacher builds solar car

The solar car is based on a Maruti Suzuki 800 hatchback that has been modified to some extent. Solar panels have been attached to various parts of the car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 12:44 PM
With petrol prices soaring and electric vehicles being expensive and out of reach for many in the country, a Mathematics teacher from Kashmir decided to take matters in his own hands. Kashmir-based Bilal Ahmed has invented a full-fledged solar vehicle after spending around eleven years on research and development of the project, as per a report. Ahmed has been an automobile enthusiast all his life and this invention is a testimony of his passion.

From the looks of it, the solar car is based on a Maruti Suzuki 800 hatchback that has been modified to some extent. The most eye-catching change is the way the front doors of the vehicle open like falcon wings, something that is seen of Tesla Model X. With this, entry and exit from the vehicle will become easier and this also makes the vehicle look a bit fancy.

Solar panels have been placed on the front over the bonnet and on the doors of the solar electric Maruti 800. Black solar panels can also be seen attached to the rear door and the rear windows of the vehicle. The car also has a charging point inside.

It features a red paint lettering that reads - Innovative car - which can be seen when the front door is fully open. The front vehicle number plate also features red lettering that reads - Innovative car. Other visible modifications can be seen on the wheel rims and the front grille.

Ahmed's ‘innovative’ solar electric car will run only on electrical energy generated by the monocrystalline solar panels. The solar panels used are designed in a way that they generate maximum electricity even with the less solar energy, another report stated.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki 800 Maruti Suzuki solar car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
