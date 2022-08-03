HT Auto
McLaren Hyspeed sneakers are claimed fit to run anywhere, but come at hefty cost

McLaren Hyspeed sneakers come in five different colour options influenced by the automaker's colour pallette.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 10:41 AM
McLaren HySpeed shoes come with inspiration from the brand's supercars.
British supercar manufacturer McLaren has joined hands with Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) to develop a new range of shoes, which are claimed to allow the owner to run anywhere. Officially dubbed as ‘APL | McLaren HySpeed’, the shoes come in five different colour options, with the automaker stating that they are all-purpose performance running trainers and each pair of these shoes cost $450. That’s quite a hefty price tag though.

While McLaren's name to the nomenclature of the shoe certainly ramps up the appeal, what's the significance here? The shoes are claimed to have taken design inspiration from McLaren supercars. APL for its part claimed that these shoes come equipped with a patented technology called Load ‘N Launch, which allows instant increase and vertical leap. The five different colour shades for the shoe too have been inspired by McLaren’s colour palette. Also, the engineering of the shoes has been influenced by the shoes, claimed the manufacturer.

The shoes use genuine carbon fibre plates, just like the McLaren cars. This plate is topped by a new nitrogen-infused midsole compound that's claimed to have been engineered for supreme responsiveness and energy rick compression. This entire technology is called FutureFoam pods. The manufacturer claims that these shoes come with several details that have been inspired by McLaren supercars. McLaren claims that even the shoeboxes come with as many features as the shoes themselves.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM IST
