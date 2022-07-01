Maruti Suzuki sells 155,857 cars in June, domestic numbers dip slightly

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it sold a total of 155,857 cars in June this year. The automaker's sales have increased drastically as it sold 147,368 units in the same month last year. India's largest car manufacturer also said that it sold a total of 125,710 cars in the domestic market last month, while sales to other OEMs were 6,314 units. Also, Maruti Suzuki exported 23,833 cars to overseas markets last month.

In the mini segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 14442 units combining the Alto and S-Presso. In the compact segment, the carmaker sells Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. Combining all these models, the automaker sold 77,746 units in June 2022 as compared to 68,849 units in the same month a year ago.

In the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki's sales dropped a bit from 126,196 units registered in June last year to 125,710 units last month. Besides directly selling its passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki also sells its Brezza and Baleno models to Toyota Kirloskar Motor under the global partnership signed between Toyota and Suzuki. These two models are sold as rebadged and renamed versions by TKM. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 6,314 units of Baleno and Brezza to Toyota, up from 4,152 units sold in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki also claimed that its exports grew from 17,020 recorded in June last year to 23,833 units registered in the same month this year.

The automaker further added that the ongoing microchip shortage impacted slightly on the company's production volume, specially for the models sold in the domestic market, while export models remain unaffected.

