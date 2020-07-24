Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol pre-launch bookings are now open

Maruti Suzuki on Friday opened bookings for the S-Cross petrol, the next big-ticket launch from the country's largest car maker. The S-Cross will feature a 1.5 Litre K-series petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and will be officially launched in the first week of August.

First launched in India back in September of 2015, the S-Cross - while available in diesel only thus far - found many takers over the years even if it has faced enormous competition from direct and newer rivals. As Maruti Suzuki enters a petrol-only age, the company is hoping that the 2020 S-Cross is able to gain a strong foothold once again. "S-Cross enjoys a special place in the Nexa portfolio as its flagship product and has been appreciated by over 1.25 lakh customers for its premium interiors, stylish and masculine design," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales - at Maruti Suzuki. "We are optimistic that the S-Cross petrol will be yet another testament for our customer’s confidence and trust."

The new S-Cross' biggest highlight is its BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine - the same unit that does duties on Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza but there are subtle design upgrades as well, including a more upright stance. Expect the feature list in the car to be upgraded to help it tackle newer rivals in the market as well as be compliant with safety norms in place. Maruti Suzuki, in fact, says that the car has been extensively tested at its Rohtak R&D facility to ensure it meets a number of safety norms which pertain to offset crash, side impact, pedestrian safety and more.

The 2020 S-Cross petrol will be launched in four variants including Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

HT Auto had previously reported that many dealers are accepting unofficial bookings. Maruti Suzuki has now confirmed that prospective buyers can pre-book the S-Cross at an initial payment of ₹11,000. The car is available for reservation at the over 370 Nexa dealerships across the country or through Nexa's official website.