Nexa completes five years as premium automotive channel of Maruti Suzuki

Born on July 23, 2015, Maruti's premium retail chain Nexa on Thursday completed five years of successful operations in the country.

Nexa has been able to garner 1.1 million customers within a span of 5 years, claimed the automaker in a press release sent recently.

Maruti Suzuki operates over 370 Nexa showrooms in India which are spread across 200+ cities. Nexa is also claimed to be the 3rd largest retail automobile brand (in terms of volume). Maruti sells 5 of its premium models including Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 through Nexa dealerships. Soon, more models are also expected to join the list.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales,Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customer. In these 5 years, Nexa, with its diverse range of products, intelligent brand associations and unique customer experiences has delighted over 1.1 million customers. Nexa is the 3rd largest retail automobile retail channel in India."

The company claims that nearly 50% of the Nexa customers are under 35 years of age and are very tech-savvy. Nexa has already introduced Augmented Reality (AR) based car buying experience in the past.

As per Martuti, the 'AR' platform allows its customers to effectively and efficiently explore products in a digitalised format.

Srivastava reinforced, “With Nexa, we are able to attract modern urban Indian consumer to Maruti Suzuki portfolio We are extremely grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by our customers As we move forward, it will be our constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique Nexa experience to our ever-evolving customers."



