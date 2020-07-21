Maruti Alto to Mahindra XUV300: Watch every Indian car at Global NCAP crash test

When it comes to car safety tests, Global NCAP is the premier agency whose ratings carmakers would swear by. No wonder that Tata Motors or Mahindra & Mahindra have been advocating the results of their vehicles passing this crucial test in flying colours. Recently, Global NCAP had shared its report on the safest cars on Indian roads since 2014. Now the agency took to social media to share the crash test videos of every Indian cars.

The video showcases small cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Tata Nano, Hyundai Santro, as well as bigger vehicles like Mahindra Marazzo and Scorpio, Chevrolet Enjoy, Renault Lodgy among others. In all, the safety agency has tested 38 Indian cars so far in the last six years.

After having tested over thirty models, three and four stars are much more common; a huge contrast to our first results when almost every car scored zero stars. We’re proud to have contributed to this dramatic improvement in vehicle safety standards in India. #SaferCarsForIndia pic.twitter.com/RKyYTMy0pe — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) July 20, 2020





The top 10 safest Indian cars, according to Global NCAP's rating since 2014, is dominated by cars from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. As many as five Tata Motors cars featured in the list tested by safety agency Global NCAP. Mahindra and Mahindra has only two vehicles, including the top spot, in the list.

The Global NCAP has recently attested Mahindra XUV300 as the safest Indian car. The subcompact SUV had achieved Global NCAP’s first ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award last year, an accolade only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India.

The XUV300 had achieved a five star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It was the highest combined occupant safety rating of any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign to date.

(Also read: Euro NCAP makes it harder for cars to pass safety crash test, reveals new rules)

"This is a proud moment for us at Mahindra. Earlier this year, the XUV300 was rated by GNCAP as the safest vehicle in India and now it has been recognized as the safest vehicle over the last six years," said Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The other Mahindra vehicle to feature in top-10 list is its MPV Marazzo. Other notable cars in the top 10 list are Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata's Tigor, Tiago, Nexon and Altroz