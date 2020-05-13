Maruti Suzuki has officially approved Toyota Motor to sell the derivative version of its popular SUV Vitara Brezza on Wednesday. This now paves way for Toyota to launch its first compact SUV in India soon.

Reuters reported that during the Q4 results announcements, Maruti Suzuki approved supply of one of its products (derivative model of Vitara Brezza vehicle) to Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The supply will result in incremental sales for the company.

Maruti and Toyota joint venture also saw Baleno hatchback rebadged as Glanza. The talks of a similar rebadging of Maruti Vitara Brezza has been on for some time. According to reports, Toyota is expected to rebadge Vitara Brezza as Urban Cruiser for the Indian markets.

The Toyota version of Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched in August. However, the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis can push back the dates further. Toyota has not revealed much details about its first compact SUV for India. If one considers the differences between the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza, one can expect minimum external changes in the SUV too.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser may come with a hybrid engine in the manual variants as well. The Vitara Brezza currently offers a mild hybrid technology in the automatic variant. The price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser may not vary too much from that of Vitara Brezza.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹7.34 lakhs. The Brezza was first launched in India back in 2016 and managed to propel itself to the top of sales charts courtesy its SUV-ish looks.

(Also read: Has Maruti Suzuki packed a punch in subcompact SUV space?)

The new Brezza, showcased at Auto Expo 2020 earlier in February, gets a 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid Vehicle (SHVS) petrol engine which has been borrowed from the Ciaz sedan. It is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed AGS transmission. The compact SUV has peak power of 103 bhp and peak torque of 138 Nm.

(With inputs from agencies)