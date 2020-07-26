Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta variant gets SmartPlay Studio system

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the features list of the Ignis hatchback. The car was launched in its BS 6 avatar earlier this year and this is the first official update to the car ever since its introduction.

The Ignis Zeta trim has received Maruti's SmartPlay Studio system which replaces the 2-DIN audio system. The SmartPlay Studio system also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This system allows you to make calls, text, play music and navigate with just a touch of a button or voice. The screen doubles as a reverse camera display (on Alpha trim) and also displays rear parking sensor guidelines.

The new SmartPlay Studio system joins the list of Zeta's other key features such as steering mounted audio controls, alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, engine start stop button, electrically adjustable/folding ORVMs, and more. The Zeta variant sits just below the top-spec Alpha trim. It misses out on some features such as LED headlamps with DRLs, automatic climate control, rear view parking camera which are found on the top-spec Alpha trim.

The Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width and 1,595 mm in height. It has a 2,435 mm wheelbase, and offers a boot space of 260 litres. In terms of mechanicals, it gets a BS 6-compliant K12M 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Ignis Zeta MT has been priced at ₹5.98 lakh, while the automatic version retails at ₹6.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). For the record, the updated trims cost ₹9,000 more now.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is being sold through the company's premium retail chain Nexa. It is a competitor to the Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios.