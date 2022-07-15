HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara To Get Awd With Snow And Sport Mode

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get AWD with Snow and Sport mode

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is being touted as a mid-size SUV with some serious capabilities to tackle off-road conditions.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2022, 11:25 AM
Image courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
Image courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
Image courtesy Maruti Suzuki.
Image courtesy Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is gearing up for its much-awaited unveil on June 20 and the company is making some very big claims for what is its first-ever mid-size SUV here. On Friday, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that the upcoming Grand Vitara will come with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and two drive modes that can be selected via a 'Drive Mode Select' rotary knob.

Underlining Suzuki's ability to build vehicles that can tackle rugged terrain, the Grand Vitara AWD is being touted as a capable car that will offer auto, sport, snow and lock modes. The Suzuki All Grip technology could help Grand Vitara mount an even bigger challenge to its direct rivals which include models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

While the mid-size SUV space may be littered with very credible options, Maruti Suzuki has not had a presence here till now. As such, the stakes are quite high with company officials underlining the potential for creating in-roads. "In the entry-SUV segment, we have the Brezza which is a market leader (but) in the mid-SUV segment, we obviously need to strengthen ourselves. In the overall market, we have just two (SUV) models - Brezza and S-Cross, and there are 48 models in the industry (overall)," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), told HT Auto previously. “If we need to achieve our market share, we need to strengthen the our SUV portfolio."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In recent days, Maruti Suzuki has been teasing several stellar features of the upcoming Grand Vitara which has been jointly developed with Toyota, a company that recently showcased its own Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. While the Hyryder will get strong hybrid technology, the Grand Vitara will boast of mild hybrid tech.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki gave a glimpse into what the Grand Vitara could look like from the outside and the teaser images clearly hinted at LED head light and tail light units, LED strip stretching on the boot and an octagonal grille.

This teaser image provides a glimpse at what the face of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara would look like.
This teaser image provides a glimpse at what the face of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara would look like.
This teaser image provides a glimpse at what the face of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara would look like.
This teaser image provides a glimpse at what the face of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara would look like.

Also expect the Grand Vitara to come loaded with premium features in the cabin with many of what has already been seen on the updated Baleno and Brezza - like the Head-Up Display, ambient lighting, connected technology and more - a near certainty.

Bookings for Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara had been opened earlier this week for 11,000.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2022, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Grand Vitara Maruti Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get AWD with Snow and Sport mode
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get AWD with Snow and Sport mode
KTM 390 Duke rivaling 2022 BMW G 310 R launched in India at ₹2.70 lakh
KTM 390 Duke rivaling 2022 BMW G 310 R launched in India at 2.70 lakh
Kia EV9 full-size electric SUV spotted on test run in Europe again
Kia EV9 full-size electric SUV spotted on test run in Europe again
Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 N in 2023, unveils new EV concept based on Ioniq 6
Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 N in 2023, unveils new EV concept based on Ioniq 6
Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks
Tesla Autopilot chief to depart, adding to upheaval in executive ranks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city