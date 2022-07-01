HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Exclusive: Mid Size Maruti Suv To Be Unveiled Third Week Of July

Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July  

Maruti Suzuki is gunning for glory in the lucrative mid-size SUV space that has seen strong and sustained momentum in recent years.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2022, 03:50 PM
File photo of Maruti Suzuki logo. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
File photo of Maruti Suzuki logo. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
File photo of Maruti Suzuki logo. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
File photo of Maruti Suzuki logo. Image has been used for representational purpose only.

Maruti Suzuki is on a product offensive with a string of new launches in recent months. And while the likes of the updated Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga have been faring well, even the refreshed Brezza - launched on Thursday - has received over 45,000 bookings in a matter of weeks. But all eyes have also been peeled for an entirely new mid-size SUV from the Maruti camp and HT Auto can now confirm that the unveil for the model will take place in the third week of this month.

Maruti Suzuki has long been a power player in the compact and mini sub-segments and the Brezza has ruled the roost in the sub-compact SUV space. But the mid-size SUV segment too has grown by leaps and bounds with rivals making merry in the absence of the country's largest car maker here. This is something Maruti Suzuki now wants to address with the aim of replicating its success in lower segments here. Speaking to HT Auto, Shashank Srivastava - Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), explained the need to now storm the space. “Yes, we will be unveiling our mid-size SUV in the third week of July. Production for the model will be in August and we will take it from there. This segment is quite large, it is 18 per cent of the overall market," he said, admitting that there is clearly room for the taking. “In the non-SUV segment, Maruti's share is 67 per cent but when you look at the overall market share, it has come down to below 50 per cent. Reason primarily is that within SUVs, our market share is less."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Srivastava further pointed to two SUVs under the Maruti umbrella that play in a field littered with SUVs of all shapes and sizes. “In the entry-SUV segment, we have the Brezza which is a market leader (but) in the mid-SUV segment, we obviously need to strengthen ourselves. In the overall market, we have just two (SUV) models - Brezza and S-Cross, and there are 48 models in the industry (overall)," he elaborated. “If we need to achieve our market share, we need to strengthen the our SUV portfolio."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The confirmation for the unveil of the Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV comes on the same day that Toyota took the covers off of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV and also opening bookings for it. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have combined forces to enter and push forward in this lucrative segment of passenger vehicles which is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Suzuki-developed model would be manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Karnataka's Bidadi and sold as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota models.It had previously been confirmed that while the Maruti Suzuki model will offer mild-hybrid technology, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has already broken cover as the country's first mid-size SUV with strong hybrid technology. 

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 03:40 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Brezza Brezza Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Toyota Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlight units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching today; will challenge Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal
Lexus India partners Bengaluru airport to ferry guests at VIP terminal
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June
With Seltos leading momentum, Kia India sees highest-ever monthly sales in June
Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units
Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units
Maruti Suzuki sells 155,857 cars in June, domestic numbers dip slightly
Maruti Suzuki sells 155,857 cars in June, domestic numbers dip slightly
Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 87% growth in June, sells 16,500 cars
Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 87% growth in June, sells 16,500 cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city