HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Looks Revealed, Gets Distinct Taillight Design

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had revealed the front face design of the Grand Vitara SUV. Maruti will officially take unveil the Grand Vitara on July 20 while the launch and price announcement will happen later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.

Maruti Suzuki continues to tease the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV with looks and features being revealed gradually ahead of the much anticipated official unveiling on July 20. In its latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki offers a sneak peek at the new taillight design of the Grand Vitara SUV. The LED taillights offer a unique design unseen in any Maruti car launched so far. When launched, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is aimed to take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among other key players in the compact SUV segment in India.

The new teaser video released by Maruti Suzuki shows the LED taillights cluster with three units on either side. There is also a LED strip on the boot spreading across the entire length of the Grand Vitara, only to be separated at the centre by the Suzuki logo. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki has offered a full glimpse at the taillights of the upcoming SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had revealed the face of the Grand Vitara SUV partially. Elements like the LED DRL and LED headlights, which also get three units on either side like the taillights at the rear, the grille and a silhouette of the SUV's profile showcasing large glass area and the C pillar design were revealed in the earlier teasers. The SUV appears to be sitting on a large set of wheels, probably sized between 16 and 17 inches.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

So far, there are no details about the interior of the Grand Vitara SUV yet.

Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the Grand Vitara at an amount of 11,000. The Grand Vitara name has been borrowed by Maruti Suzuki from its erstwhile compact SUV in India from the early 2000s, which was later discontinued. The new model will be offered in two variants. Besides a standard model, which is expected to be offered with the new K15C series petrol engine, the Grand Vitara will also come with an Intelligent Electric Hybrid variant.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV is largely based on Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, which was recently unveiled by the Japanese carmaker in India. It is expected that the Grand Vitara will share the same powertrain. The Hyryder SUV is offered with Toyota Hybrid system mated to a 1.5-litre petrol engine capable of generating maximum output of 68 kW and peak torque of 122 Nm.

Maruti Grand Vitara SUV will break cover on July 20. However, the official launch and price announcement of the Grand Vitara is still some time away.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda H-RV facelift debuts in Japan as ZR-V, gets e:HEV hybrid tech like City
Honda H-RV facelift debuts in Japan as ZR-V, gets e:HEV hybrid tech like City
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan launched; to rival Tesla Model 3 EV
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’
Anand Mahindra is all praises for Tata Motors; calls it ‘strong competitor’
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
HMSI and Kyndryl join forces to improve Honda's technology backing
HMSI and Kyndryl join forces to improve Honda's technology backing

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city