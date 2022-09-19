HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Five big features and which variants have them

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest show of intent from the company as it looks to make the most of the growing preference for SUVs in India.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 09:56 AM
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is all set for its official launch this week and while pricing would be crucial in determining its success, there are a host of other strongpoints that the company is highlighting. The mid-size SUV will take on some very formidable rivals in the Indian car market, a list that includes the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been jointly developed with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with both models being the only two models in the segment to offer strong hybrid technology. The Grand Vitara is also the first Maruti Suzuki model in the country to come with Suzuki AllGrip Select technology which makes it relatively capable off road as well. And the fact that the cabin is quite well loaded ought to help its case as well but do note that much like in all car models, these features aren't exactly standard across variants.

Maruti Suzuki will offer Grand Vitara in two broad variants. The mild-hybrid variant of the Grand Vitara has four broad trims - Sigma (Base), Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The strong hybrid variant of Grand Vitara is in two trims - Zeta+ and Alpha+.

Here's a look at five of the biggest feature highlights inside Grand Vitara and which trims get these:

Panoramic Sunroof

Demand for vehicles with sunroof continues to increase among car buyers in the country and Maruti finally decided to add this to its models with the launch of the updated Brezza earlier this year. The addition of a panoramic sunroof to the Grand Vitara, therefore, comes as no surprise. However, only the top-end Alpha mild-hybrid and both Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims on the strong-hybrid variants get this feature.

Head-Up Display

Head-Up Display ensures a higher degree of safety because the eyes of the driver remains on the road when checking crucial vehicle details. The pop-up HUD on the Grand Vitara is the same as the one on the 2022 models of Brezza and Baleno. On the mid-size SUV, this feature is only available on the two trims of the strong-hybrid versions.

Surround-View Camera

Another safety highlight of note, Grand Vitara gets 360-degree surround-view camera with a clear feed on the nine-inch main infotainment screen. Strangely however, this feature is reserved for the Alpha and Alpha+ trims only.

Wireless phone charging

Smartphones are getting smarter by the day and wireless phone charging is a common feature in several modern-day cars on Indian roads. But much like HUD, one would have to opt for either trims on the strong-hybrid versions of Grand Vitara if wireless phone charging is important to a buyer.

Ventilated front seats

In hot and humid climatic conditions of India, many swear by the practicality of having ventilated or cooled seats. The Grand Vitara does get this feature too but only on the Alpha+ trim on the strong-hybrid variant.

Apart from these feature highlights, Grand Vitara also gets additions like ambient lighting, cruise control, Suzuki Connect telematics and a premium sound system but these are spread across the various trims and variants of the model. Even the cabin colour options vary between the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants.

 

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Maruti Suzuki
