Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Five big features and which variants have them

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest show of intent from the company as it looks to make the most of the growing preference for SUVs in India.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is all set for its official launch this week and while pricing would be crucial in determining its success, there are a host of other strongpoints that the company is highlighting. The mid-size SUV will take on some very formidable rivals in the Indian car market, a list that includes the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been jointly developed with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with both models being the only two models in the segment to offer strong hybrid technology. The Grand Vitara is also the first Maruti Suzuki model in the country to come with Suzuki AllGrip Select technology which makes it relatively capable off road as well. And the fact that the cabin is quite well loaded ought to help its case as well but do note that much like in all car models, these features aren't exactly standard across variants.

Maruti Suzuki will offer Grand Vitara in two broad variants. The mild-hybrid variant of the Grand Vitara has four broad trims - Sigma (Base), Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The strong hybrid variant of Grand Vitara is in two trims - Zeta+ and Alpha+.

Here's a look at five of the biggest feature highlights inside Grand Vitara and which trims get these:

Panoramic Sunroof

Demand for vehicles with sunroof continues to increase among car buyers in the country and Maruti finally decided to add this to its models with the launch of the updated Brezza earlier this year. The addition of a panoramic sunroof to the Grand Vitara, therefore, comes as no surprise. However, only the top-end Alpha mild-hybrid and both Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims on the strong-hybrid variants get this feature.

Head-Up Display

Head-Up Display ensures a higher degree of safety because the eyes of the driver remains on the road when checking crucial vehicle details. The pop-up HUD on the Grand Vitara is the same as the one on the 2022 models of Brezza and Baleno. On the mid-size SUV, this feature is only available on the two trims of the strong-hybrid versions.

Surround-View Camera

Another safety highlight of note, Grand Vitara gets 360-degree surround-view camera with a clear feed on the nine-inch main infotainment screen. Strangely however, this feature is reserved for the Alpha and Alpha+ trims only.

Wireless phone charging

Smartphones are getting smarter by the day and wireless phone charging is a common feature in several modern-day cars on Indian roads. But much like HUD, one would have to opt for either trims on the strong-hybrid versions of Grand Vitara if wireless phone charging is important to a buyer.

Ventilated front seats

In hot and humid climatic conditions of India, many swear by the practicality of having ventilated or cooled seats. The Grand Vitara does get this feature too but only on the Alpha+ trim on the strong-hybrid variant.

Apart from these feature highlights, Grand Vitara also gets additions like ambient lighting, cruise control, Suzuki Connect telematics and a premium sound system but these are spread across the various trims and variants of the model. Even the cabin colour options vary between the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants.

