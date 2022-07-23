Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV becomes costlier. Check new price list

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Ertiga MPV earlier this year at a starting price of 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jul 2022, 10:31 AM
Maruti Suzuki India has hiked the price of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga by ₹6,000.
Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its seven-seater MPV Ertiga. The price hike, which has been implemented with immediate effect, comes a little over three months since the new generation model was launched. Maruti Suzuki had launched the Ertiga in April this year at a starting price of 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has announced a hike of 6,000 on the multi purpose vehicle on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki made the announcement through a regulatory filing. It said, "All the variants of Ertiga will now be equipped with ESP & Hill Hold Assist as standard features."

The latest price hike on Ertiga will be applicable across all manual variants. Maruti Suzuki said that the manual variants of Ertiga MPV will now come with added features like electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist. These features were earlier available only in the automatic and top-of-the-range manual variants.

With the latest price hike, the starting price for Ertiga will be revised to 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 was officially launched with a slew of updates earlier this year. This is the first time that Maruti is offering CNG on the top-of-the-line ZXi variant of the Ertiga. The MPV is available in as many as four trims and 11 broad variants. There are three automatic options available - on VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, while CNG is also available in two variants.

Ertiga also gets an improved K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine which is tuned to further enhance the fuel efficiency that the MPV offers. It is paired to the familiar five-speed gearbox while the previous four-speed automatic unit has been ditched for a six-speed unit. There are paddle shifters available on the model as well.

Ertiga rivals the likes of Renault Triber while the recently-launched Kia Carens is also a competitor with its lower variants positioned at similar price points.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2022, 10:31 AM IST
