Maruti plans cracker of a festive season, has one lakh bookings for Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has been on a mammoth product offensive this year and is now prepping to make the most of its efforts in the upcoming festive season.

Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to make the most of the upcoming festive season and is looking at its slew of launches - both of updated as well as new models - cement its dominance in the Indian car market. The company has had a packed 2022 so far with the launch of the updated Baleno, Ertiga, XL6, Brezza, Alto and the unveiling of the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV. While the company says it has received over one lakh bookings for the updated - and rechristened - Brezza sub-compact SUV, demand for most of its other models is also extremely strong.

The Brezza has reinvented itself in the 2022 edition and comes with a massively updated exterior design, cabin layout as well as feature list. It continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor with five-speed manual gearbox and an automatic transmission options. It now also comes with a slew of feature additions like a Head-Up Display (HUD), Surround-View camera and a sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki has long last concentrated on equipping its vehicles with cutting-edge features to blunt challenge from its rivals. While Brezza was the first-ever Maruti Suzuki model with a sunroof, Baleno was the first to get an HUD. The hatchback too is getting a strong response from the market, as per company officials, with 1.50 lakh bookings.

But all eyes now are on the price reveal of the Grand Vitara, the first entirely-new model of the year from the Maruti Suzuki camp. Essentially an elder brother of Brezza, the Grand Vitara will compete in the lucrative mid-size SUV space alongwith technical cousin Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company has so far received around 54,000 bookings for the model which comes with both mild as well as strong-hybrid technology. It is also the first-ever Maruti Suzuki model that comes with Suzuki AllGrip technology for off-road abilities.

The lineup is fresh and appears strong but Maruti Suzuki is also looking at offering a compelling deal to potential customers this festive season. “Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of offers for the numerous festivities celebrated across the country. Customer response for our products so far has been encouraging," says Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). “We are aligning our production to reduce waiting periods, so that customers can drive home their favourite Maruti Suzuki this festive season."

