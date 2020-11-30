Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to revise price of Thar SUV from December 1. The introductory price, at which the Mahindra Thar SUV was launched two months ago, will end tonight.

Mahindra is likely to announce the new price structure for the Thar SUV on Tuesday. Mahindra Thar SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX trims and ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel hard-top LX trims.

The carmaker received huge response since the iconic off-roader was launched on October 2. It clocked more than 20,000 bookings in the first month itself. The bookings for some of the lower-spec AX Std and AX variants have been stopped till May next year. Currently, buyers of Mahindra Thar SUV are facing more than seven months of waiting period.

Recently, one of the customers who has booked a Thar SUV, raised the issue on social media. He said that it is a disappointment to wait so long for an SUV that has already been booked.

The user also asked Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra whether production of Thar SUVs can be increased to meet the demand. Mahindra replied, “Working round the clock to raise output."

Working round the clock to raise output... https://t.co/YkDHTtYWnG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2020

Such has been the response for the new Thar that Mahindra and Mahindra had to issue a press statement saying that the waiting period for it ranges between five and seven months, depending on variants.

In an effort to cut down on the long waiting period, Mahindra has decided to ramp up production of the new Thar SUV from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month from January next year.

The new Thar SUV recently got another boost after it passed the safety crash test conducted by global safety rating agency Global NCAP with four-star ratings. Mahindra Thar 2020 received four-star ratings for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP’s new round of 'Safer Cars For India' crash tests. The 2020 Thar offers double frontal airbags as standard.