Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory price is applicable for first 25,000 bookings.Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings to commence from July 30.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 19:06 PM
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra officially launched its Scorpio-N SUV for the Indian market. Price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV begins from of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant.
Bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin online and at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 11 am onwards. The automaker has planned to start deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV in the upcoming festive season. 
The cabin of the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV sports a premium look and features a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system.
The Mahindra Scorpio N also features 20.32-cm infotainment screen which is compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. 
The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes with the widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.
Mahindra Scorpio N is 206 mm long, 97 mm wide and has 70 mm more wheelbase compared to the Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels, and sports signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, among other exterior features.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N features an mStallion petrol engine that can create power output of 200PS and 380 Nm while the mHawk diesel engine is capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. The automaker says the new SUV delivers the lowest CO2 in its segment. It has six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and is also equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.
Mahindra on Thursday has announced the introductory price of its automatic and 4WD variants. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 petrol is priced at 15.45 lakh. Price of the Scorpio-N goes up to 21.45 lakh for the Z8L trim. Mahindra also said that the introductory price of the SUV will be available for first 25,000 bookings. The SUV will be available for booking from 30th July. The SUV comes in both 2WD and 4WD options, with the former being available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The latter comes available in Z4, Z8, Z8L trims. The manual variant of the SUV is available at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes available alongside the outgoing Scorpio. The Scorpio-N looks radically different from the Scorpio, but there some visual similarities as well. The car gets a completely new front grille with vertical slats and aggressive tone and comes with plenty of chrome garnishing. Dual beam LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights connected by a sleek chrome strip at the edge of the bonnet enhances its appeal. Other design elements include sporty and bold looking wheels, flared wheel arches, new design LED taillights etc.

Not only exterior, inside the cabin, Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a premium vibe thanks to the overall layout and features onboard. A large touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, sporty seats, sunroof, captain seats for the second row occupants, ample space and comfort for the rear passenger are the highlights inside the cabin.

On the powertrain front, Mahindra Scorpio-N comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The mStallion petrol motor churns out 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel engine on the other hand is a mHawk unit that kicks out 175 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque.

 

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 18:50 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Scorpio
