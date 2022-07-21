Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Mahindra on Thursday has announced the introductory price of its automatic and 4WD variants. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 petrol is priced at ₹15.45 lakh. Price of the Scorpio-N goes up to ₹21.45 lakh for the Z8L trim. Mahindra also said that the introductory price of the SUV will be available for first 25,000 bookings. The SUV will be available for booking from 30th July. The SUV comes in both 2WD and 4WD options, with the former being available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The latter comes available in Z4, Z8, Z8L trims. The manual variant of the SUV is available at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes available alongside the outgoing Scorpio. The Scorpio-N looks radically different from the Scorpio, but there some visual similarities as well. The car gets a completely new front grille with vertical slats and aggressive tone and comes with plenty of chrome garnishing. Dual beam LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights connected by a sleek chrome strip at the edge of the bonnet enhances its appeal. Other design elements include sporty and bold looking wheels, flared wheel arches, new design LED taillights etc.

Not only exterior, inside the cabin, Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a premium vibe thanks to the overall layout and features onboard. A large touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, sporty seats, sunroof, captain seats for the second row occupants, ample space and comfort for the rear passenger are the highlights inside the cabin.

On the powertrain front, Mahindra Scorpio-N comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The mStallion petrol motor churns out 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel engine on the other hand is a mHawk unit that kicks out 175 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque.

