HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Gets One Lakh Bookings In Just Half Hour

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets one lakh bookings in just half hour

Mahindra Scorpio-N is looking to replicate the success that fellow SUV models like XUV700 and Thar have had in the Indian car market.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 14:41 PM
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in seven body colour options.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in seven body colour options.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in seven body colour options.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in seven body colour options.

Mahindra Scorpio-N flew of the proverbial shelves on Saturday morning once the company opened online bookings for the latest SUV to join the list of Mahindra models on offer. To be sold alongside the existing Scorpio, the first batch of around 20,000 Scorpio-N units received one lakh bookings in the first half hour since reservation window was opened this morning. The first 25,000 bookings, which will be eligible for the introductory prices, were done within a minute after the booking process began.

Mahindra has had enormous success with its recent SUVs with the likes of the updated Thar and the new XUV700 getting a massively overwhelming response from the market. This, however, has also led to prolonged waiting periods. But company officials told HT Auto previously that lessons have been learnt and while demand is great, to cater to it is crucial. As such, Mahindra has been clear with its strategy for Scorpio-N. Around 20,000 units were put up as part of the initial rollout stage and deliveries would be done on a first-come-first-serve basis, depending on factors like time of booking made, variant selected, fuel type etc. The Z8L variant of the SUV will get priority during delivery. The company also outlined that deliveries would start from September 26 and be carried out till the end of December.

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel AT
Z2 11.99 lakh- 12.49 lakh-
Z4 13.49 lakh 15.45 lakh 13.99 lakh 15.95 lakh
Z6-- 14.99 lakh 16.95 lakh
Z8 16.99 lakh 18.95 lakh 17.49 lakh 19.45 lakh
Z8L 18.99 lakh 20.95 lakh 19.49 lakh 21.45 lakh

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Interestingly, bookings for Mahindra Scorpio-N would continue to be accepted but those who now make a reservation would only get a delivery timeline sometime in 2023.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in multiple engine and transmission choices spread across five broad variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The company said that based on customer enquires for it, production of Z8L has been given priority. Mahindra Scorpio-N engine and transmission: The Scorpio-N is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine produces 203 PS and 370/380 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine produces 175 PS and 370/400 Nm of peak torque. The torque output depends whether the customer opts for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Z2 and Z4 gets a lower state of tune with the diesel engine. It produces 130 PS and 300 Nm. These two variants comes mated to only a manual gearbox.

All the powertrains are rear-wheel drive and you can get the four-wheel drive with the diesel engine. Moreover, the diesel engine also gets three drive mode. Mahindra Scorpio-N exterior highlights: The exterior of the Scorpio-N looks butch and the SUV has a strong road presence. There are dual barrel LED headlamps with sequential turn indicators, LED fog lamps with Daytime Running Lamps, 17 or 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and vertically stacked LED tail lamps. Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin and feature highlights: The cabin of the Scorpio-N is a massive improvement over the Scorpio Classic. It is now finished in a dual-tone theme of Coffee brown and black. There is an electric sunroof, push button to start/stop the engine, automatic headlamps and wipers, electric adjustment for the driver seat, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents among others. The touchscreen infotainment system is powered by the manufacturer's new AdrenoX system. It does supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and comes connected to a Sony sound system. Mahindra will also offer the Scorpio-N with captain seats. Mahindra Scorpio-N rivals: The key rivals of the Scorpio-N are Tata Safari, Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Creta, Kia Seltos and the MG Hector Twins.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 14:17 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio-N Scorpio-N Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets one lakh bookings in just half hour
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets one lakh bookings in just half hour
Ola Electric, Reliance among 3 companies picked to make EV batteries in India
Ola Electric, Reliance among 3 companies picked to make EV batteries in India
Formula 1: Leclerc puts Ferrari back on top ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1: Leclerc puts Ferrari back on top ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city