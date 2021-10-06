'Made in India' Mercedes S-Class to make debut tomorrow

Mercedes S-Class is being manufactured at the carmaker's Chakan plant near Pune in Maharashtra. The Made-in-India S-Class will have certain changes than the CBU model. Mercedes teased the locally made S-Class saying that there will be ‘fresh new interiors combined with the best-in-class technology’. However, the carmaker will share the details on these changes when it introduces the car on Thursday.

Some of the key highlights of the S-Class interior includes the massive 12.8-inch main infotainment system with an OLED display. It comes in portrait alignment along with a 12.3-inch 3D driver display. The dual-screen gives a wide visual experience. There are also massage functionalities for all four occupants, individual screens for rear passengers compatible even with firesticks for a home-theatre-like experience on the go, ambient light that also sync with the mood and music one prefers to listen and much more.

The MBUX gets 320 GB internal storage and 16 GB RAM as well, which means the owner of the vehicle can actually keep multiple movies stored in the car's infotainment system. It also gets Over-The-Air or OTA software update facility as well.