Lexus ROV
Lexus ROV

Lexus unveils hydrogen-powered off-roader recreational vehicle concept

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 04:22 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Lexus hydrogen ROV stands 1,800 mm in height, has 3,120 mm of length and 1,725 mm of width.

Lexus has revealed a hydrogen-powered recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) concept that ensures an adventurous drive with zero-emissions. The ROV boasts of a bold design with exposed suspension, a protective cage and chunky off-road tyres that can take it past muddy tracks. 

The Lexus ROV has been designed as a luxury offering without losing out on its ruggedness and performance.

The body of the vehicle has been designed to protect passengers while preserving enough travel for the front suspension. The front fenders has been designed to offer protection against any stray rocks and mud. The vehicle features the signature Lexus grille and stands 1,800 mm in height, has 3,120 mm of length and 1,725 mm of width.

  • First Published Date : 27 Dec 2021, 04:22 PM IST

